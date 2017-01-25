Stornoway Bridge Club notes

Unfortunately, the pre-Christmas Bridge notes weren’t published so the success of Annie MacKinnon and Isabel Robertson at the Christmas Bonanza failed to reach the masses.

Suffice it to say they achieved their best result so far this season. Well done.

Here is a quick round up of what’s been happening at the Bridge Club since the New Year.

On the 10th January the Club held an open pairs evening with only pride up for grabs. The winners were Norah MacDonald and Murdo Kennedy who finished with a fantastic score of 68%.

In second place were Ken MacDonald and Dave Gormley with 63% and in third place (less than a point behind!) were Gerda Grauuwmans and Jenny Morrison.

The following week the Club participated in the annual SBU Norvite competition.

This is a Scottish based competition and uses an aggregate scoring system. It usually sees some fiendish deals and this year didn’t disappoint! For this competition a Mitchell movement is used so after much pleading and cajoling 5 full tables were eventually found and battle commenced.

There are local results and Scottish results (which will be announced in due course) and North/South winners and East/West winners.

This week the North/South local winners were Murdo Kennedy and Norah MacDonald with 1450 points (a very good score) and the East/West winners were Dave Gormley and Ken MacDonald with 4350 (another excellent score).

It will be interesting to see how they fare in the overall results table.

On a more serious note the Bridge Club were saddened and shocked to hear of the death of Ray Sheppard.

Ray was a member of the Bridge Club for a short while in the 1980’s and is remembered by many still at the Club with fondness.

The Club would like to extend their sympathy to Ray’s family at this sad time.