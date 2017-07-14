Stornoway Coastguard Base joins UK SAR

Stornoway’s Coastguard search and rescue (SAR) helicopter base has officially transferred into the UK SAR contract, becoming the 10th and final base to enter the nationwide Coastguard SAR helicopter network operated by Bristow Helicopters on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

For four years the Stornoway base has been part of the Gap SAR contract which joined UK SAR in April 2017 – provide cover over land and sea radiuses of some 250 miles.

Stornoway SAR was established in May 1987, and continues to provide vital life-saving support to the fishing and other marine industries and the offshore energy sector, as well as to land-based incidents including missing persons and medical emergencies.