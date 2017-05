In Stornoway South ward 6 the elected councillors are: Rae Mackenzie (SNP), Angus McCormack (Independent) Keith Dodson (Independent) and Charlie Nicolson (Independent).

Four councillors were elected in ward 7 Stornoway North they are: Iain Macaulay (Independent), Roddie Mackay (Independent), Gordon Murray (SNP) and Neil Mackay (Independent).

Counting continues and more results are expected shortly.