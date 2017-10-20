Stornoway Fire Station Open Day

The newly refurbished and extended Retained Community Fire and Rescue Station on Robertson Road in Stornoway was officially re-opened on 24th August 2017.

The Firefighters and District Staff in Stornoway would now like to extend an invitation to all members of our community to attend at an Open Day event on Saturday, October 28th.

The event, between midday and 4pm will give everyone an opportunity to view the extensive refurbishment work and the new facilities provided.

The station is fully accessible, with facilities, including a lift to the first floor.

During the day, firefighters and district staff will demonstrate the use of gastight suits, simulated rescue following a car crash, a rescue from height and, in between, there will be an opportunity to look around the fire engines and handle some of the specialised equipment carried.

CPR/defibrillator training sessions are planned, photo displays, home fire safety advice will be available and visitors will be able to sign up for a free home fire safety check.

Other attractions for children include a bouncy castle, some fire service merchandise for sale, children’s tombola, activity sheets and treasure hunt, and of course the opportunity to spray water about.

There will be a short Service of Station Dedication held at 12.30pm, taken by Rev. Kenny I MacLeod. Rev MacLeod’s connection with the station being his son Norman, one of a number of ex Stornoway Retained Firefighters who went on to serve as full-time firefighters in various Services.

Entry to the event is free but there will be a couple of buckets available for any voluntary donations to the Fire Service Family Support Trust and Firefighters Charity, two very worthwhile organisations. The North representative of the Family Support Trust will be present at the event.

Watch Manager, John Campbell said: “We extend a warm welcome to all members of our community to come and visit the station.

“This is a great opportunity to meet the firefighters and district staff, have a look around the new building and also see for themselves what the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service does to help keep our communities safe”.

“There should be plenty to view during the event, and if you feel hungry there will be a burger van on site.

“There won’t be any parking available at the station due to lack of space.

“There will however be an area set aside at the front of the station to allow the dropping off and later picking up of anyone less able or using a wheelchair.”