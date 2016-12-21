Stornoway Rugby Club - Boxing Day fun

Rugby fans can enjoy a Boxing Day bonanza with the planned Stornoway Rugby Club Boxing Day event.

Due to take place at the Bayhead Pitch there will be games for Primary 5-7; U14’s, U16 and U18 from 12pm with a senior game from 1pm - numbers permitting.

All welcome, whether your a current or former player, home for the holidays, or just fancy a go.

Be aware that if the pitch is unplayable the games will go ahead on the All Weather Pitch at Smith Avenue.

A Merry Christmas from Stornoway RFC to all who have helped support the club over the past year.