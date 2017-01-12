Stornoway Running Club is well represented at Inter-Districts XC

A number of athletes pulled the famous red and gold Stornoway running and Athletics Club vest over their head for the weekend’s Inter-Districts XC.

As always, the impressive talent pool on the isles stood up well against both national and international athletes.

Beginning in the under-15 race and SRAC’s speedster David Morrison picked up a bronze team medal after a stunning run which saw him cross the chalk in third North District placed runner following a time of 14:24.

SRAC trio Ali Binns, Kyle Munro, and Finlay Emmott were in a mixed district/international race where the quality of field was very high.

All three crossed almost together with Finlay in 24:05; Kyle 24:06 and Ali 24:09.

Connor Maclean started well setting the pace and impressing in the early going but Maclean was forced to withdraw after just two laps due to feeling unwell.

And Eilidh Mackenzie, competing in the senior women race, ran strongly and well but as she is just edging back to fitness following a spell injured this was more about getting back to competition. Her time of 24:03 ensured she finished in the middle of the pack.