Stornoway to light up for Christmas – but support is needed from public

Stornoway will shine bright for the festive season this year with a Christmas Lights Switch-on event due to be held on December 8th.

Stornoway Amenity Trust have faced cuts to funding for Christmas Light for several years but this year, they are benefitting from the launch of the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery and are also in line for funding from the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative.

Tony Robson, Stornoway Amenity Trust said; “We are very pleased that the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery and the Tesco ‘Bags of Help’ initiative will assist us in having some additional lights this year.

“The event will be held on December 8th and more details will be released closer to the time.

“It promises to be a great family event once again with performances from local musicians and dancers and aims to boost local businesses by encouraging the community to shop locally.

“We hope the public will help us to make it bigger and better by supporting the Amenity Trust.

“The Amenity Trust is delighted to be the beneficiary of funds from Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery tickets sales from the Broadbay area and we want to brighten the town up for everyone.

“The public can also support us by choosing the Amenity Trust to receive ‘Bags of Help’ tokens in Tesco. You receive tokens at the checkout and can drop them into the box on the way out. We would be very grateful for support from the public in this way.”

Tickets for Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery to support local communities can be purchased at: website or during office hours by telephone on 0300 30 20 444.

For more info on Tesco’s Bags of Help visit: here