Story of Barra teen Eilidh to feature on ITV doc

A television show to be aired on ITV this evening (Tuesday, August 29) will cover one of most recent and shocking tragedies to hit the Outer Hebrides - the death of Barra teen Eilidh MacLeod.

‘Manchester: 100 Days After the Attack’ tells the stories of some of the survivors of the horrific terrorist attack which took place after an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22.

Journalists for the prgramme also spoke to the families of some of the 22 people who were killed in the bomb attack.

Those included fourteen-year-old Eilidh from Barra, who had travelled to the concert with her mum and friend Laura MacIntyre, a fellow pupil at Castlebay Community School on the island.

Laura was seriously injured in the bombing at Manchester Arena and is still recovering.

Eilidh was the first of the victims to be laid to rest on the island on June 5.

Speaking on the programme, Father John paul MacKinnon said the island came to a ‘standstill’ on the day, as everyone joined together to celebrate her 14 years of life.

A friend of Eilidh’s, Millie Denehy, also features. The pair played music together and Millie was one of the pipers at Eilidh’s funeral.

The programme will be aired tonight, Tuesday, August 29, on ITV1 at 9pm.

Read producer Amy Welch’s blog from her time on Barra here.

ALL INFORMATION COURTESY OF ‘MANCHESTER: 100 DAYS AFTER THE ATTACK’ ITV 9PM TONIGHT (TUES).