Struggle for suffrage in Isles revealed in play

Deeds Not Words is a new bi-lingual play that reveals the achievements of Hebridean women during WW1 and the struggle of these women, marginalised by both gender and geography, in the fight for women’s suffrage.

The play presents recently uncovered stories of Island women and their lives locally, nationally and in Europe.

Deeds not Words uses these stories to create a fast moving contemporary performance using storytelling, short dialogue scenes, Hebridean humour, filmic sections, Gaelic song, music and soundscape.

Rural Nations Scotland CIC aims to inspire today’s women to engage with political and local representation and take action in their own communities.

Contributions are required to bring the show to audiences across the Western Isles.

The show will premier in An Lanntair Arts Centre, Stornoway (August 24th-26th) and then tour through the islands of the Outer Hebrides. These will be the first performances of this new work in the islands where the stories originated.

The show begins with the local By-Election of 1911 which brought the attention of the suffrage movement to Lewis and ends with the General Election of 1918.

The play is structured around the formation in 1911 of the Stornoway Suffrage Society, with 25 members locally.

To support the project and ensure the play is presented go to crowdfunding page: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/deeds-not-words-a-hebridean-womens-play.