Submarine cable to be placed in Scalpay bridge

Following a public consultation last year to garner views from the local community regarding the planned replacement of the existing submarine cable that connects Harris to Scalpay, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has amended its plans and is now proposing to place the replacement cable within the Scalpay Bridge.

The submarine cable which connects Harris to Scalpay is nearing the end of its operational life and SSEN has been consulting on how to replace the cable to continue to provide a safe and reliable supply of power to the islands.

A consultation event was held on 29 March in the Harris Hotel, with a good turnout from the local community, with the views of the local community leading to a change in the proposed installation method.

Kirstine Wood, Lead Engagement and Submarine Policy Manager said: “I would like to thank those who have provided feedback throughout the proposal development so far.

“The comments received last year have now been factored into the current design.

“The proposed replacement involves placing the electricity cable into a special duct within the Scalpay Bridge rather than laying it on the seabed.

“I am keen to ensure that we have accurately acted upon the opinion of those living in the area and would encourage the local community and any interested stakeholders to provide any additional comments they may have on what we believe is a responsible and satisfactory proposal.”

SSEN is encouraging anyone with an interest in the proposal to provide feedback before making an application for a marine licence, which is required before the cable can be replaced. The consultation closes on 10 May 2017.

More information on the proposals can be found: here