Support for Castlebay following aftermath of Manchester attack

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is ensuring additional support for staff and pupils is available at Castlebay Community School in the light of two pupils, Eilidh Macleod and Laura Macintyre, who were caught up in the Manchester Arena attack on Monday night.

The Comhairle is also in discussions with the SQA regarding the exceptional circumstances for pupils in Castlebay sitting exams in the coming week.

A Comhairle spokesperson said; “We are continuing to closely monitor events. We are mindful of the impact on pupils and staff at the school and are providing all necessary support.”