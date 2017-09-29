Supporting research and local culture

The Comhairle’s Communities and Housing Committee has approved an interim Digitisation Policy which will increase opportunities to support research, learning and cultural engagement.

The library service looks after a wide collection of local history and Gaelic resources of interest to all residents as well as researchers, academics and students from Scotland and around the world.

Currently access to most of these collections is limited to those living in or visiting Stornoway.

The issue of access has highlighted the need for the service to develop a digitisation policy to ensure the preservation of these often rare and fragile resources, as well as making them available for people to use and enjoy.

Chairman, Kenny John Macleod, said: “This is a very positive development which will result in better access to local history and Gaelic resources.”