Tales from the hills

Writers with a feeling for mountains and mountaineers are being sought by Mountaineering Scotland for its annual literary competition.

This year’s contest is looking for the best in new mountain writing, whether fact or fiction, prose or poetry.

And, with more and more people taking part in outdoor activities, there is likely to be no shortage of climbers and walkers ready to put their experiences into words and share what makes the hills, or the act of walking or climbing so special to them.

Entries should have some connection with mountains and mountaineering, rock or ice climbing, walking or ski-mountaineering, and winners will receive a cash prize and the chance to see their entries in print in Scottish Mountaineer, the quarterly Mountaineering Scotland magazine.

The deadline for this year’s competition is September 30.