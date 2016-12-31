Technique teaches parents to be to become relaxation experts

Awaiting the arrival of a new baby in the family is a wonderful and exciting time, but can also cause anxiety as mothers-to-be worry about labour and whether they will be able to cope.

But a course of classes being offered locally is set to dispel these worries and help parents have a good experience.

Heather Baillie is qualified as a ‘Wise Hippo Birthing Instructor’ (the training of which is accredited by the Royal College of Midwives).

Through her Wise Hippo Birthing Programme, she teaches mums how to become an expert in relaxation.

Heather gives parents-to- be the tools and techniques to take control of their birth experience, to have the confidence to ask appropriate questions, and to make choices based on what is right for them and their baby.

Heather explains: “My Wise Hippo Birthing Programme is a complete 12 hour programme that I run as four three-hour classes.

“There is an in-depth workbook and mp3s are provided to our expectant clients to support their practice at home. These are amazing tools that you can be using throughout bump, birth, baby and beyond – they really are tools for life!”

And the proof is in the pudding, in her blog, Heather recently posted: “I am so excited to share the beautiful birth story of Alfie Macdonald, born naturally on the 14th of December 2016, weighing 10.6lbs. Congratulations to his super proud parents Joanne and John Macdonald who completed The Wise Hippo Birthing Programme with me earlier this month.

“After a traumatic birth experience with their first child, this couple wanted to have a positive birth experience with their second baby and signed up to my Wise Hippo class.

“Having become experts in relaxation, Joanne and John used the techniques that they had been practicing to remain calm and relaxed during Alfie’s birth.”

In fact Joanne was so relaxed during labour that Alfie was actually born snoozing and remained asleep for 10 minutes after the birth. Incredible!

Heather’s next group class will begin on Saturday 21st January 2017. It will be held at The Crown Hotel, Stornoway and will run for four consecutive weeks.

To find out more about the course and details how to book go to: www.beingheather.co.uk