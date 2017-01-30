Third of Scottish workforce has ditched the diet

New statistics released as part of the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) DECHOX campaign show the true extent of “cake culture” in the office.

The statistics show that a third of workers (33%) in Scotland who are trying to watch their waistlines say they’ve ditched the diet at least once after being tempted by sweet treats in the workplace.

The nation’s heart charity is encouraging everyone to give up chocolate and get sponsored for the month of March to help raise money for life saving heart research.

The survey showed that close to half (47%) of the workforce in the country eat chocolate at least every other day during the average working week, with close to a quarter (22%) saying they are actually incapable of getting through the nine-to-five without succumbing to their chocolate cravings.

Among the most chocoholic industries to work in are the education and IT sectors where nearly half (47%) of staff tuck into chocolate at least every other day at work.

Two fifths (40%) of workers in Scotland confessed that chocolate has become part of the furnishings, with chocolate permanently in the office. Close to a third (30%) of workers believe their colleagues are to blame for this chocolate epidemic sweeping offices across the country.

That said, it seems nothing can stand in our way when in the office. Although nine in ten in the country (90%) believe it is an unwritten rule not to steal chocolate from colleagues, close to a fifth (18%) has pinched from other employees to get their sugary fix and over a fifth (21%) keep an emergency stash of chocolate at work for when the cravings hit.

With over a third of workers in Scotland (38%) confessing they will scoff chocolate at work if it’s within eyesight, the BHF says it’s time for a DECHOX. The charity is calling on chocolate-lovers across the UK to give up their favourite chocolate treats for March and get sponsored to raise money for life saving research into heart disease. Sign up at www.bhf.org.uk/dechox

Tracy Parker, Heart Health Dietician at the BHF, said: “It’s no secret that we’re a nation of chocoholics. While its fine to treat yourself now and again, this survey shows just how much our workplace “cake culture” is helping feed our sugary habit, even tempting people to ditch their healthy diets.

“By challenging yourself and your colleagues to a DECHOX this March you can help eliminate temptation whilst raising funds for our life saving research. By ditching chocolate, you can kick start some healthier habits, and help fund the breakthroughs that will see us beat heart disease for good.”

670,000 people in Scotland live with the burden of heart and circulatory disease, which is why everyone needs to take part in DECHOX.

In 2016, over 18,000 DECHOXERS took part, raising an incredible £860,000 for the BHF’s research. Join thousands by saying no to chocolate this March! Find out more and sign up at www.bhf.org.uk/dechox, follow us on Facebook or meet fellow Dechoxers using #DECHOX