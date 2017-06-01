Thousands raised following Manchester tragedy

Islanders have dug deep to support the families of Eilidh Macleod and Laura Macintyre, the two teenagers caught up in the horror of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, last week.

The fund-raising efforts began mere hours after the news first started to trickle in that 15-year-old Laura had been badly injured and 14 year old Eilidh had sadly lost her life.

Two Just Giving fundraising pages have been set up to support the families of the girls.

The Voluntary Action Barra and Vatersay page says: “Voluntary Action Barra & Vatersay have set up this page to raise funds for the families of Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre.

“The two young girls were victims of the barbaric terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday 22nd May.

“The incident has left the communities of Barra and Vatersay deeply shocked, with heavy hearts for the girls and their families.

“We ask that you show your support for the families and donate what you can.”

The total raised through this page currently sits at £46,812.

Another Just Giving page set up by Alan Anderson, says: “We are trying to raise some money towards the costs associated with the families of Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre.

Two young girls who left the island of Barra to go to a concert and were caught up in the terrible events in Manchester.” Its total currently sits at £38,994.

These figures have also been supplemented by collections at football matches across Lewis, as at Fivepenny between Ness and West Side this week, when £751 was raised at the gate. The collection is still ongoing and if anyone would like to make a donation then they can do so at the Ness FC Social Club. Both clubs will make a contribution to the fund to raise a £1,000 target.

At the Jock Stein Cup final last Friday between Point and West Side £1,120 was raised by Lewis football fans keen to show their support for the Macleod and Macintyre families in Barra.