Raising awareness of health issues relating to ticks and Lyme disease in the Outer Hebrides is the aim of the Ticks and Lyme Disease Symposium to be held in Benbecula on Friday 11th August 2017.

NHS Western Isles, supported by the Scottish Health Protection Network (SHPN), are hosting the event which is of particular interest to a wide range of practitioners involved in the public health aspects of ticks and Lyme disease including public health professionals, land management staff, ecologists, animal health professionals, environmental health professionals and clinicians.

Dr Maggie Watts, Director of Public Health, NHS Western Isles, said: “I am delighted to be hosting this important event on ticks and Lyme disease in the Uists.

“I am looking forward to working with national experts to reduce the problems caused by ticks throughout the Outer Hebrides.”