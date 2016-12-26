TODAY Stornoway Rugby Club boxing day fun

Anyone looking to banish any Boxing Day blues and enjoy some live sporting action can head down to Bayhead Rugby Pitch TODAY for the annual Stornoway Rugby Club event.

Due to take place at the Bayhead Pitch there will be games for Primary 5-7; U14’s, U16 and U18 from 12pm with a senior game from 1pm - numbers permitting.

All welcome, whether your a current or former player, home for the holidays, or just fancy a go.

Be aware that if the pitch is unplayable the games will go ahead on the All Weather Pitch at Smith Avenue.

A Merry Christmas from Stornoway RFC to all who have helped support the club over the past year