Tough draw for footballers in Gotland

The Western Isles Island Games Association Men’s Football team have been drawn in Group B with host island Gotland, Greenland and Froya in what Team Manager Eric Macleod acknowledges will be a testing but hugely rewarding week.

The Western Isles Women’s fixtures have too been completed with our women stars also drawn in Group B.

They will face Aaland, Ynhs Mhon and the Isle of Man in a bid to advance to the latter stages.

Fixtures are due to be released on February 8

Full draw:

Women´s football

Group A:

Gotland

Hitra

Menorca

Greenland

Group B:

Åland

Western Isles

Isle of Man

Ynys Môn

Group C:

Jersey

Isle of Wight

Gibraltar

Men´s football

Group A:

Menorca

Orkney

Alderney

Jersey

Group B:

Gotland

Froya

Greenland

Western Isles

Group C:

Guernsey

Åland

Saremaa

Shetland Islands

Group D:

Isle of Man

Hitra

Ynys Môn

Falkland Islands