Tough draw for footballers in Gotland

The Western Isles Island Games Association Men’s Football team have been drawn in Group B with host island Gotland, Greenland and Froya in what Team Manager Eric Macleod acknowledges will be a testing but hugely rewarding week.
The Western Isles Women’s fixtures have too been completed with our women stars also drawn in Group B.
They will face Aaland, Ynhs Mhon and the Isle of Man in a bid to advance to the latter stages.
Fixtures are due to be released on February 8
Full draw:
Women´s football
Group A:
Gotland
Hitra
Menorca
Greenland
Group B:
Åland
Western Isles
Isle of Man
Ynys Môn
Group C:
Jersey
Isle of Wight
Gibraltar
Men´s football
Group A:
Menorca
Orkney
Alderney
Jersey
Group B:
Gotland
Froya
Greenland
Western Isles
Group C:
Guernsey
Åland
Saremaa
Shetland Islands
Group D:
Isle of Man
Hitra
Ynys Môn
Falkland Islands