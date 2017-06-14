MSP concern for ferry spaces in summer

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP, Rhoda Grant, is extremely concerned that islanders will not be able to use the ferry from Stornoway in the coming weeks.

The MSP said: “I have been contacted by constituents who have recently tried to book travel on the Stornoway to Ullapool ferry, the MV Loch Seaforth and been both denied vehicular travel and on one occasion astonishingly foot passenger travel. We are now reaping the rewards of decision by CMAL and the Scottish government to only put one ferry on this lifeline route against many stakeholders objections at the time.”

Mrs Grant continued: “I have also been informed that the seating capacity stated for passenger travel includes the external seating, which if true, would answer why recently people have taken to the floor to sit rather than sitting outside on wet cold decks. I have arranged a meeting with the Chief executive of Calmac and will be raising these and other issues.”