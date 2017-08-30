TSB in Stornoway raises cash

TSB’s Partners and customers in Stornoway have raised nearly £650 for their Local Charity Partner, Lewis Pipe Band, since the partnership began in September 2016.

During the partnership, TSB in Stornoway has organised numerous fundraising events such as sponsored walks and raffles.

The money raised has helped to purchase equipment and uniforms for the pipe band, and enabled them to travel to the events they perform at.

With TSB’s new charity partnerships due to begin from September 2017, TSB in Stornoway would like to thank the Lewis Pipe Band for the fantastic work they do in the local community and for their support as its Local Charity Partner.

Francesca Heery, Local Banker at TSB Stornoway, said: “Lewis Pipe Band is close to our hearts here in Stornoway and everyone working here has found our partnership really rewarding.

“As our partnership with Lewis Pipe Band comes to an end, I’d like to wish them the very best for the future, and I look forward to announcing our new Local Charity Partner in September.”