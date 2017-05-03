Use your vote in council elections, says Isles MP and MSP

Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil and MSP Alasdair Allan are encouraging people to use their vote in this week’s council elections.

Mr MacNeil said: “It is very important that people come out and vote in the council elections.

“I would encourage them to rank all candidates in order of preference and I would advise them to use all numbers so that their vote holds value throughout the process.

“Obviously I would urge people to vote for SNP candidates if applicable in their ward. We have some fine candidates standing for the SNP.

“Great work is being done by Fiona Macleod and John Mitchell in Na Hearadh agu Ceann a Deas nan Loch, in Beinn na Foghla agus Uibhist a Tuath we are hoping to have Roslyn Macpherson elected, she is also a very good candidate.

“In Barraigh, Bhatarsaigh, Eiriosgaigh agus Uibhist a Deas we have of course the experienced Donald Manford who has a great track record, hopefully we will also have Calum Macmillan elected to work alongside him in the ward.

“In Stornoway South we have Rae Mackenzie, another experienced veteran. We also have two councillors going for a 2nd term who have done very well in their first terms, Gordon Murray in Stornoway North and Kenny Macleod in An Taobh Siar agus Nis.

“In Loch a Tuath, we have John A Maciver who has been getting a great reaction on the doorsteps.

“I wish them all well and I hope people will vote SNP but would urge people to go out and use their vote regardless.”

Alasdair Allan MSP said: “The Comhairle is the biggest employer in the islands, and a huge provider of public services locally. Voting in the council election matters, and I would encourage people to turn out.

“The SNP’s candidates have been getting round as many of the doors as possible in recent weeks, and I have joined them a number of times on the campaign trail.

“Thursday’s council election provides a real chance to give some new direction to the Comhairle, and SNP’s nine candidates are determined to do just that.”