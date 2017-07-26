Vacant crofts now have five new entrants to crofting

The Crofting Commission has successfully let five vacant croft tenancies to new entrants recently, who will use the land and ensure it is not neglected.

They terminated four tenancies in the Western Isles and one in Glen Torridon, as the tenants where not complying with their duty to be resident. The tenancies were all advertised locally and interested parties invited to submit an application to the Crofting Commission, to be considered for the tenancy. The applications were then sifted and scored, with all those successful going forward to be chosen ‘blind’ by a Commissioner.

New entrant, Dennis McGonnell said: “ I was delighted to be selected as the new tenant for the croft 24 Gravir.

“I have lived on Lewis for 12 years and was always very eager to get into crofting especially working with animals.

“My plans for the croft include getting some pigs to deal with all the ferns and over growth, before reseeding and then letting some rare sheep graze happily, once I’ve fenced the boundary. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Crofting Commission, Head of Regulation, Joseph Kerr said, “We wish the new tenants every success in their ventures.”