As he took to the podium to give a speech following the declaration of the Western Isles results, which saw the SNP retain the Islands’ seat, Angus MacNeil admitted to his nerves from earlier in the count, when it looked like the Scottish Labour Party candidate Ealasaidh Macdonald was snapping at his heels.

The newly elected MP then went on to slam Theresa May’s tactics in calling the snap election and declared that there would be no good Brexit deal for the country.

Angus MacNeil admitted that he had been feeling nervous during the early part of the count.

