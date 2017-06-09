Video - Labour candidate keeps the heart of her message local

In her speech following the General Election count in the Western Isles Scottish Labour Party candidate Ealasaidh Macdonald thanked her team and family for their work and support during the campaign and also the people of the Western Isles, who she said had took her and her message to their hearts.

Of her message to voters she said that the Islands needed to focus on themselves as well as national and international issues.

Ealasaidh Macdonald and the Scottish Labour Party team at the count.

She said people here want to see a strong economy and they want to see people remaining in the Islands.

She declared that we need to keep communities going or the Islands would be nothing.