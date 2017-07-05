Walkerburn’s week is a delight for all

This year’s Walkerburn Summer Festival was enthusiastically enjoyed by residents young and old.

Villagers enjoyed a packed programme of events as the week-long festivities were kicked off last Sunday with a church service and a bike ride to Elibank.

Walkerburn Summer Festival fancy dress competiton.

Walkerburn Primary School pupil Martha Bremner was installed as the festival lass last Monday at the concert in the village hall alongside fellow pupil Rosie Callaghan, who won the annual essay competition. Both girls were announced as this year’s principals back in May.

On Tuesday, there was a craft night at Walkerburn Rugby Club, Wednesday’s scavenger hunt followed and on Thursday it was fun in the village hall for the youngsters invited to Festival Lass Martha’s slumber party.

As ever, Friday’s fancy dress and disco in the park was extremely well supported and rounded off with an evening torchlight parade and fireworks display in Alexandra Park.

The week culminated in a varied weekend of family activities including a five-a-side football competition, adult sports, welly-throwing competition, car boot sale, children’s games, barbecue and bike track on Saturday.

The increasingly popular boat race organised by the Henry Ballantyne Club returned on Sunday, followed by a barbecue, raffle and domino competition.

Walkerburn Summer Festival's community bike ride.

Festival lass Martha Bremner and essay winner Rosie Callaghan.

Walkerburn Summer Festival 2017.