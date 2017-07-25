West Coast lifeboat is proposed

The issue of safety around the coastline has been a focus for Carloway Community Association recently.

They have been gathering views on whether a dedicated RNLI service be established at a west coast harbour.

The RNLI lifeboat service to the west coast is currently available from Stornoway or Leverburgh, both a considerable distance and time away.

This means that in practical terms the first response is usually via the Air Sea Rescue helicopter.

Over recent months the association has canvassed the views of those who use the west coast waters, whether it be for commercial or leisure purposes, as to whether there is considered to be a need for a dedicated RNLI service.

To bring this consultation period to a conclusion there will be a public meeting to enable those with an interest in this matter to air their views. The meeting will take place on Tuesday September, 26th at7pm at the Carloway Community Centre.

An invitation to attend will be extended to the RNLI, Maritime & Coastguard Agency and other public bodies with an interest in safety.

Lifeboat volunteer crew

Are you over 17 ( with parents permission) or over 18 years of age and under 55 years of age (for inshore lifeboat) or 65 (for all weather) able to pass a medical and eyesight test, live or work close to a likely lifeboat station, and physically fit and enjoy hard physical work?

Are you willing to volunteer to be an RNLI crew member. If you are a user of these waters, or interested in being a Lifeboat crew member, please get in touch.

Possible RNLI stations could include Breasclete, Miavig or Carloway.)

For more information about volunteering contact Don Mackay at: don250748@icloud.com