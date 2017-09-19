A team of Western Isles Army Cadets have returned home with medals, after representing the organisation in swimming. 1st Battalion the Highlanders’ cadets Asher Kuzma (12) from Benbecula Detachment and George Greenstock (13) from Back Detachment took part in the Army Cadets Scotland Swimming Competition, held at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow.

As part of the Battalion’s team of twenty-one cadets both Asher and George competed against cadets from Army Cadet Units across Scotland. Overall the battalion did extremely well at the swimming with the team returning home with 16 individual medals and one trophy, four of which won by the two Western Isles cadets. Asher received a second place medal in the Junior Boys Relay, alongside teammate George who also received second place medals in the Freestyle and Butterfly events.