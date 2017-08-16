Western Isles set for start of lifestyle lotto

The first Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery draw will take place this Saturday.

Following a successful fireworks launch last Saturday at Tong Motor Show & Fun Day, the first three cash prize winners of the Western Isles Lifestyle Lottery will be announced live on the lottery website moments after the 1st draw this Saturday at 8pm.

The winner of the lottery’s first bolt-on prize of a £250 Holiday Voucher, generously donated by Hebrides Travel, will also be announced.

Further weekly draws will take place every Saturday night at 8pm throughout the year with more bolt-on prizes already in the pipeline.

There will also be an announcement on Isles FM. However, full names will only be divulged with the winner’s permission.

Set up by the Western Isles Community Society (WICS), the lottery offers the chance to win 20% of all weekly ticket sales and at the same time help to improve the lifestyle of the Western Isles communities.

A spokesperson for WICS said: “The more supporters who buy tickets, the higher both the prize pot and the community fund pots rise.

“The weekly prize pot currently stands at £167 – over a year, that’s already a total of £8,684 in prize money. We need to look at the bigger picture to appreciate how the lottery can grow. This is a unique opportunity for the Islands and every little bit of support encourages more!”

“Already, prior to the first draw, public support for the Lottery has raised a guaranteed £2,493 for Community benefit. If the current level of support continues, this equates to raising a total of £29,527 over the first year.

“Tickets cost £1 with 60p from each going directly to the area in which the ticket was purchased, using a postcode system.”

You can support, as well as track the current level of support and Prize Funds online at: www.westernisleslottery.co.uk or phone our dedicated Ticket/Support Line on 0300 30 20 444 during office hours Monday to Friday.