Western Isles welcomes Syrian families

The Western Isles are set to welcome four more Syrian families.

Two families were resettled in Stornoway last summer after being evacuated from the conflict in their home country.

Now a further four families are set to settle in Stornoway as arrangments are being made for the families - a mix of adults and children - to move to the islands.

Four more Syrian refugee families are to be evacuated to the Western Isles.

Comhairle leader, Angus Campbell, said: “The resettlement team is looking for volunteers who are organised and reliable, fluent English speakers, with a friendly welcoming disposition, who would ideally be available for at least two hours per week.

“They will be supported with appropriate training and guidance and reasonable out of pocket expenses will be covered.

“The team is particularly keen to hear from any Arabic speakers who may be able to donate some time.”