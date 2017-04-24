Where does UK General Election leave island renewables?

Western Isles MP Angus Brendan MacNeil has written to Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, to ask for an urgent update on the future support for island renewables.

The UK government’s consultation on whether Remote Island Wind projects should be subsidised ended on 31st January.

Following the announcement that a General Election will be held on 8th June, concerns have been raised as to what this will mean for island renewables.

Commenting Mr MacNeil said: “Mr Clark visited Stornoway on Monday 10th April to meet with representatives of the renewable industry.

“At this meeting I asked the Secretary of State when we might see a conclusion to the consultation on Contract for Difference (CfDs), however he was unable to confirm when a decision would be made as to whether the islands will be included in the next round of CfDs.

“I am concerned that this snap General Election on 8th June will further delay progress.

“Many years have been spent on trying to move forward on island renewables and I have written to Mr Clark to ask him what the implications of the forthcoming General Election will have on island renewables.”