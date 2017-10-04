Win a road safety banner for your school

Primary school pupils are invited to design banners for a competition associated with this year’s Road Safety Week campaign: Speed Down Save Lives.

The deadline for entry has been extended to Friday, October 20.

For the ninth year running, local promotional products, badges and school uniform specialist Recognition Express has joined forces with national road safety charity, Brake to hold this popular competition.

Competition details are available at https://reschools.co.uk/uk/roadsafetyweek/

Children aged 4-11 are being asked to design a banner conveying a road safety message of their choice drawn from this year’s Road Safety Week theme: Speed Down Save Lives.

Winners will be presented with a large-scale printed banner featuring their design for display outside their school. In addition, there’s a high-visibility drawstring bag for every pupil and the child behind the winning design will be given a special award.

Road Safety Week runs from November 20-26.

It is the UK’s biggest road safety event, involving thousands of schools, organisations and communities.

This year’s campaign focuses on the dangers of driving too fast.

Breaking the speed limit or travelling too fast for conditions was recorded by police at crash scenes as a contributory factor of 23% of fatal crashes in 2015 and shows that drivers with one speeding violation annually are twice as likely to crash as those with none.

