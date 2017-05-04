Work on Island roads to begin

The Comhairle is expecting to commence the 2017 Surface Dressing programme in Berneray, Uist on May 8 and continue on to other locations in North Uist, Benbecula and South Uist for a further 2 to 3 weeks duration.

Following completion of the Uist works operations will move to Harris and Lewis on or around the May 25 for a further 4 to 5 weeks.

Work locations include A859 Harris west side, South Lochs, North Lochs, Bernera and Point.

The travelling public are advised to expect some delays and to comply with posted temporary speed limits, signage and any traffic management throughout the work sites. The Comhairle apologizes in advance for any inconvenience caused. It should be noted that works are weather dependent and are subject to delays.