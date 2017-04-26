Working on a number of issues raised by Island residents

The country has been turned upside down again since my last column and we are now just six weeks away from an unexpected General Election.

I am very pleased to be standing for the SNP in Na h-Eileanan an Iar to continue as your Member of Parliament and I look forward to getting out on the campaign trail over the coming weeks.

For the last two years, the SNP has been the only strong and effective opposition of any kind at Westminster to the Conservatives and only the SNP will stand up for Scotland in the face of a bigger Tory majority which this election threatens.

More than ever Scotland needs strong voices at Westminster and also in our local council as we face challenging times ahead. Council elections will take place next week and I urge you to turn out and vote for our strong team of SNP candidates.

Last month I highlighted the case of Scottish Gas customers in Stornoway who were being denied access to the cheapest advertised tariffs after this was brought to my attention by a constituent.

Since then I have been inundated by calls from constituents and have now raised a large number of individual cases with Scottish Gas and am continuing to press them for a positive outcome.

I have been in regular contact with the office of Greg Clark MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) regarding future support for island renewables as we await the outcome of the consultation following Mr Clark’s visit, especially in light of the upcoming General Election. I will continue to press for the right decision to be made to allow this vital industry to move forward.

On the fishing front, I am very pleased that I was able to assist the Wrasse fishermen recently in ensuring a common sense approach to regulations.

There was potential for a detrimental economic impact and several fishermen raised concerns with me. I am pleased that this has now been concluded with a positive outcome.

I continue to stand up for fishing industry and push for the UK Government to listen to their needs, however I was especially disappointed last month when Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill decided not to allow the recruitment of non-EEA workers to assist with crew shortages.

I will continue to press for the fishing industry to be a priority in Brexit negotiations although in a recent leaked list of priority industries of the Tory Government in Brexit talk, fishing unfortunately looks unlikely to rate highly.

I remain in talks with Scottish Water over the stalling of plans for the upgrade of water mains at Hushinish in Harris and met with representatives at Westminster and subsequently took part in a meeting with the community to push for a workable solution to be found.

One thing is certain, the campaign for a water pipeline will not end until there is indeed a proper water supply in the area.

I have written to Health Secretary Shona Robison regarding the sudden closure of Lochboisdale Dental Practice. I am concerned about the lack of consultation on this plan and the move to centralise services at the hospital in Benbecula.

I am continuing to assist constituents with issues they are experiencing with the broadband roll out and press BT/HIE for speedy responses to difficulties which arise. I feel there is a need for more consultation with local communities in siting broadband cabinets to ensure the best service for all.

EE are continuing to work across their network as they move towards 4G coverage on all main roads. I am in regular contact with them regarding that project and also all mobile operators in improving and retaining services.

If you would like to contact me about any issue please phone 01851 702272 or email angus.macneil.mp@parliament.uk