XC this TODAY

The second round of the three race Cross Country series will take place today (Saturday) in the Lews Castle Grounds, Stornoway.

Over 200 runners turned up at Lews Castle Green in December to compete in the first races of the Alex Murray Construction Lewis and Harris Cross Country Series.

There was a great turn-out from all the primary schools thanks to the efforts of parents and teachers with pupils represented by a large number of island schools.

Across the age categories there were a series of phenomenal runs despite the tricky conditions underfoot.

The men’s race was won by SRAC runner, Florent Schall, who completed the course in an outstanding 26.03.

Caroline Macdonald was first, followed by Jayne Millar in second place in the women’s race.