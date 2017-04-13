You make the difference when people need it most

Marie Curie says a great big THANK YOU to the Highlands, Islands & Moray, for making every Daffodil count this March.

Vonnie Carson, Community Fundraiser Eastern Highlands, Moray & Islands said: “I would like to say a big thank you on behalf of all our Marie Curie Nurses in the Highlands, Islands and Moray for making the 2017 Great Daffodil Appeal a great success, raising nearly £2,000 locally and £29,000 from the whole area.

“Our month long fundraising appeal, launched on 1 March, saw lots of our local volunteers out collecting in shops and stores for the charity, in return for a daffodil pin.

“All funds raised throughout the month will help our Marie Curie Nurses provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones, in their own homes.

“Thank you for helping make a difference to people at the end of their lives at a time when they need it most.”