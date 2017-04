Athletes from North and South Uist clubs are pictured after travelling with and competiting for the Island Select.

Athletes from Stornoway Running and Athletics Club were also involved.

See a full report with pictures in the Stornoway Gazette on May 4th as we feature the magnificent Island Select when they stormed to glory in the under 17 section, with the U13/U15 team a very close second to Inverness.

Well done to all involved.