Stornoway PC Louise Henderson raises over £1,000 for charity

More than 50,000 runners from around the world started the New York Marathon on November 6th, pounding the streets of the five boroughs for 26.2 miles.

One of those runners was a Police officer from the Western Isles, Constable Louise Henderson.

Louise had joined 34 Police Officers from across the UK who were tackling the New York marathon in aid of the PC Nicola Hughes Memorial fund, which is raising money for a pilot project that will help support the children of murder victims.

The charity had been set up after PC Nicola Hughes and PC Fiona Bone were brutally murdered in 2012 in Manchester answering a routine call.

Having taken part in an earlier event Run 2 Remember where she met up with Police colleagues from around Scotland in Glasgow, and met Bryn Hughes, Nicola’s father, she signed up quickly when the call went out for runners to go to New York.

The race was amazing starting over on Staten Island, heading into the city, and finishing in Central Park which was just so beautiful, the scenery definitely took away from the pain.

The event was really well organised with huge support from the crowds along the route, including her husband Rick (also a police officer in the Western Isles) who had gone along to give support.

Rick met Louise at mile 17 on the Upper East Side to offer encouragement, he had made his way to the front of the barriers and was standing waving a Scotland flag dressed in his kilt - so he was quite easy to spot! Louise stopped for a cuddle and warned him there would be tears at the end.

Commenting on her amazing experience, Louise said: “The last six miles of the run were amazing, this is normally where I would be struggling but the crowds were even bigger and everyone was shouting Go Louise!

“It was an amazing experience, one I will never forget, I have met some great friends and feel extremely proud to have taken part.”

This is the second marathon that Louise has completed this year, the first being the London Marathon in April where she raised money for Cancer Research.

Louise didn’t expect to be running another marathon so soon - but just couldn’t say no to this great cause - we all deserve to come home at the end of our shift!

Louise has raised over £1,000 to date, with donations still coming in.

Her Just Giving page is still open and anyone who would like to donate can do so by following the link:

here

or by text PCLH99 TO 70070.