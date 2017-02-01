WIIGA fundraiser 5K takes place Saturday

On Saturday (February 4) the Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) are holding their annual Scottish Salmon and Galson Motors 5k fundraiser, in partnership with Car Hire Hebrides, in the Lews Castle Grounds Stornoway.

The Natwest International Island Games is a great opportunity for our local talented athletes to compete at an elite international competition and you can help to raise funds to support our athletes by participating in the Castle Grounds 5K.

You can walk or run the route, push a pram or take the dog!

Primary aged children must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult.

There will be a prize for the first male and first female to finish the course.

You can also support us by being a volunteer for the day – we always need stewards and officials!

Venue: Lews Castle Green, Date: Saturday 4th February 2017.

Cost: Adult £5, Secondary £2, Primary £1.

Time: 10am collect numbers, Start 10.30am

For further information or a booking form please contact

Community Sports Development Officer on 01851 822785

or email smunro@cne-siar.gov.uk

Forms can also be collected from the Lewis Sports Centre, completed entry forms and money to be returned the Lewis Sports Centre

The next NatWest International Island Games take place in Gotland on the 24th – 30th June 2017.

For more information about how you could support our Island athletes at this International sporting event please contact Iain GG Campbell on 01851 822782 or email iain.campbell@cne-siar.gov.uk

Please find attached the entry form, completed entry forms to be return to the Lewis Sports Centre with the correct fee