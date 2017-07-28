Aths, Back and Point into final four of the cup

Stornoway Athletic poured gasoline on the form book, torched it and dumped the red-hot Carloway side out of the Moldova Lewis Cup at the first hurdle.

On an entertaining night at Goathill it took a stoppage time penalty from Connor Maciver to send 10-man Carloway crashing out of the cup.

Carloway had missed a penalty of their own earlier when skipper Domhnall Mackay’s well struck effort was brilliantly clawed away by an inspired Murdo Maciver. Murdo rolled back the years to produce a vintage display between the sticks including a number of breathtaking finger tip stops to push the ball onto a woodwork Carloway struck three times in the second-half alone.

Colin ‘Titch’ Macritchie opened the scoring for Aths in the first-half as the town team took a lead into the dressing room with them.

It was a deserved lead too as Carloway were flat in the opening half while Aths moved the ball well across the pitch and at pace.

After the restart Carloway poured forward but the defiant Maciver was in no mood to let Carloway level.

Even from the spot-kick he wasn’t to be beaten.

He was eventually beaten but only after making another stunning save as Fraser Macleod pounced in the box to knock the ball off the bar then Macleod reacted quickest to turn the ball home at the second time of asking.

DI Maclennan earned the first squeeze of the showergel after picking up his second yellow card and had to make the long walk off the park for Carloway.

With extra-time looming Carloway pressed for a winner but on the brink of extra-time they conceded a penalty which sub Connor Maciver slammed straight down the middle to tee up a semi-final against Back for Athletic.

Elsewhere, Back dumped West Side out with a 2-1 win after goals from Gordy Maciver and Chris Macleod. Alex John Morrison scored for West Side who also missed a spotkick through Innes Iain Morrison.

And Point hit Stornoway United for six to set up a final four date with the winner of the Lochs vs Ness quarter-final which was due to be played last night (Wednesday).

The Reds named three under-18s and two under-16s in their starting line-up and all the goals came from their promising juniors.

Matthew Wright and Domhnall Alec Morrison scored two a-piece, Andrew Morrison netted with an own-goal rounding off an impressive night for the rampant Reds.