Big win for select

Kevin Anderson says a change in formation helped his side turn their possession into goals as they swept away a young Elgin side.

The Lewis and Harris Select manager led his representative side across the Minch to face an Elgin squad in a match in which the travelling Hebrideans returned home with a huge 4-0 victory.

A double from Angus Grant of Carloway FC on his Select bow and another double from the in-form Innes Iain Morrison of West Side shot down Elgin - much to the delight of Anderson.

Speaking to the Gazette he beamed: “We took away a strong squad to face Elgin and started the game 4-5-1 not knowing what we were going to be up against.

“We felt that although we started brightly and had most ood the possession the pitch seemed very congested in the middle and that we weren’t showing that cutting edge to slice through thier defence so we changed formation to a 4-4-2 and moved Innes Ian Morrison from wide right to up front with Angus and moved Micheil out to the right from the middle.

“We started to come alive then with Innes and Angus linking up very well and it felt like it would only be a matter of time until we scored which proved to be the case and once we started scoring it was difficult for the young Elgin side to get back into the game.”

Anderson hailedthe result as a complete team performance from keeper James Macleod to the goalscorers and he insisted all the subs who enjoyed game time all played their part as well.

He continued: “The whole team performed very well, Big James never put a foot wrong between the sticks and nor did Jack when he replaced him, the defence was solid and organised, Domhnall and Elliot were immense and the full backs Gordon and Neil were causing all sorts of problems going forward but without dodging their defensive duties.”

