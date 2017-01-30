Brechin lost third consecutive league game

Brechin City suffered a third successive league defeat as they lost 3-0 to table toppers Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

Brechin faced an uphill challenge right from the off, as Liam Buchanan netted Livingston’s opener within the first minute.

A long throw from Alan Lithgow was flicked backwards by Declan Gallagher before it came to Buchanan at the back post; he then slotted the ball into the back of the net from a few yards out for his 16th league goal of the season.

It was the worst possible start for Darren Dods’ side- but they did well to recover and battled hard by restricting Livingston’s attacks.

Andy Jackson, who made his return for Brechin after a lengthy time out, looked particularly lively – coming close in the 16th minute when he latched onto Ally Love’s through ball. He controlled it well and his shot was unlucky not to hit the target, going just over the bar.

In the 28th minute, Aron Lynas was booked for a late challenge just outside the box on Nicky Cadden.

The resulting free kick was taken by Mark Millar, and he whipped in an excellent ball that found Craig Halkett before the defender produced a fine header that glided into the right hand corner of the net to put Livingston 2-0 up.

Livingston had numerous chances to extend their lead before the interval. On 35 minutes, Liam Buchanan latched onto a ball played over the top, before passing to Nicky Cadden on the edge of the area who then thundered a shot that forced a solid save from Graeme Smith.

And in the 41st minute, Smith made an excellent double save, with Buchanan again at the centre of things.

The striker did well to initially control the ball inside the box, before turning and hitting a drive that was palmed away by Smith. Scott Pittman latched onto the rebound, but he too couldn’t beat the keeper.

Livingston extended their lead and put the game beyond doubt within nine minutes of the start of the second half. Nicky Cadden’s stinging shot caused chaos in the Brechin backline, with the ball taking a slight deflection off captain Paul McLean before resting into the back of the net.

City were reduced to shots from range such as Alan Lithgow drive in the 57th minute that went just wide and Liam Watt’s dipping effort that went straight into the keeper’s arms three minutes from time.