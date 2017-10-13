Carloway FC host end of year club awards

Lewis and Harris football champions for 2017, Carloway Fc, have honoured their top performers at their end of season club bash.

Pikcing up prizes were a number of players with long serving Kenny ‘Docus’ Macdonald being reognised for his 400th Carloway appearance - which he made against West Side in September.

Former player Ali ‘Ban’ Maclennan presented the awards with Dan Crossley winning Players Player of the year and he was also runner up to player of the Year.

Andrew Macleod was named as club person of the year while club captain Domhnall Mackay was awarded Manager’s Player of the Year.