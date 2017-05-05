Dramatic come back shatters brave United

Lochs have the kind of injury list which would make Jose Mourinho wince. While the Manchester United manager has been bemoaning his injury curse the treatment room at the Creagan Dubh has more injuries than an Magaluf A&E Department after a wild summer weekend.

Robert Mackenzie, Angie Campbell, Donald ‘Nomie’ Macdonald, Johnny Smith and Jim O’Donnell remain crocked. And missing from Friday’s league win over Point were Andy Murray and Peter Mackenzie while John ‘Uig’ Morrison and Ewen Maclean both joined the ever-growing injury list by hobbling off inside the first-half of their Jock Stein Cup clash with Stornoway United.

James Macleod saves for Lochs but his stop was turned in at the back post by the unmarked Macsween for 2-0.

Morrison limped to the touchline and strapped an ice pack to his hamstring on the touchline as Maclean was forced to exit the park early due to back issues.

All the while on the park Stornoway United were giving Lochs no respite with an energetic and hungry display which manager Grant Hunter says shows the future for the town team isn’t just bright, it’s neon orange.

Kyle Munro opened the scoring for United as he booted open his senior football account with a close range finish.

Lochs were struggling to impose themselves on the game as the non-stop chasing and harrying of the United youngsters forcing the Lochs defence into mistakes under pressure and affording them little time on the ball.

Another counter at breakneck pace saw United carve open the Lochs rearguard again. James Macleod made a stop, diving to his left but he could only parry the ball to the left hand side of the box where Kenny Macsween had not been followed into the box and he had a tap-in for 2-0.

It was going from bad to worse for Lochs who lost Morrison and Maclean but in the second-half they fought back onto level terms. United showed great heart to regain their lead through Hamish Macdonald before Lochs hit back again to edge a see-saw encounter 4-3.

United manager Grant Hunter said: “I’m just so proud of the guys who to a man were absolutely fantastic. I remember when I was in my second season with West Side when we played Lochs and lost 5-4. I said to myself that night that West Side would go on and do really really well. And I had the exact same feeling last night.

“When they grow up a little they will be so good.”