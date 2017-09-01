EAF Winners 1977

For the second successive year the Eilean an Fhraoich Cup went to Back in 1977 following a triumphant 6-2 win over Harris in the final.

The year before Back had beaten Harris 5-0 in the final. The EAF Cup joined the Jock Stein Cup in the Upper Coll trophy cabinet which Back won earlier in the season.

Back row: Twisty Smith, John Neil Macleod, Derek McLauchlan, DJ McCarthy, Kenny John Mackenzie, Alex Don Maciver, Alex Suggan Maclean, Calum Graham.

Front row: Shockan Stewart, Dano Macdonald, Allan George Mackaskill, Bloxy Murray, Jam Morrison, Garrincha Stewart and Norman Macleod.

