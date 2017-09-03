Final curtain falls on Lewis league

The final curtain fell on the Lewis and Harris football league season this week with champions Carloway signing off with a win over a plucky United side at Goathill.

The town tangerines looked like they could be in line for a season ending shock as they galloped into a two goal lead and looked ready to stun the new champs.

Hamish Macdonald and Kenny Macsween bagged the goals to wake Carloway from an early match slumber and by half-time the Way were level.

Kenny ‘Dokus’ Macdonald and Andrew ‘Pongo’ Maciver hit the net for Carloway as they eased back into the match.

‘Pongo’ won it for Carloway before the end with his second of the game to continue Carloway’s remarkable run of league form since being hammered on the opening night by rivals West Side who had to settle for second.

West also signed off with a win as they wrapped up the season a huge ten points behind Carloway.

The Siarachs were up against Back and they saw off the Broadbay Blues 5-2 despite falling behind on two separate occasions.

Chris Macleod and Jason Macleod each scored for Back while Dan MacPhail and Innes Iain Morrison pulled goals back for West.

Morrison completed his hat-trick in the second-half with a two-goal blitz before Martainn Shields wrapped up the goals with the game’s final strike.

The other half of Broadbay secured third spot in the league on the final night as Point cruised to a 3-0 win over Stornoway Athletic.

On the scoresheet for the Reds were Alasdair ‘Wally’ Maciver, Robert Jones and Andrew Morrison.

Elsewhere 2016 champions Lochs limped into sixth place in the pile which is their lowest league placing in almost 20-years.

They finished an injury rocked campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Ness where Iain ‘Borve’ Macdonald bagged the only goal of the game.

Ness themselves finished in fifth spot as they played the league’s final fixture on Monday night at home against Aths.

Ally ‘Bones’ Macleod edged Ness into the lead but Lewis Macdonald levelled for the visiting townies in the second-half. The point wasn’t enough for Aths to avoid bottom place in the league – their own worst finish in almost four decades.

RESULTS

League

Point 3 Athletic 0

Lochs 0 Ness 1

United 2 Carloway 3

Westside 5 Back 2

Ness 1 Athletic 1