Keep up with all the action from the pitchside at this week’s matches

U18 CUP FINAL

U18 AB Electronics Cup Back 3 Ness 1

After a 3rd venue was eventually confirmed due to the weather, Smith Avenue became the venue of choice.

Back went a goal to the good, via an own goal from Jack McCarrol. Donald Murray then made it all square going into the break when he equalised for Ness.

Back went on to secure the Cup in the second half with goals, coming from Stevie Mutch and Joel Martin.

The Macleod Insurance Services Man of The Match was awarded to Jack McCarrol of Ness FC.

CO-OP CUP SEMI FINAL

Iochdar Saints 1

Westside 3

Westside were desperate to save something from their season and defending the coop cup gave them the perfect chance to do so.

Alex John Morrison gave the away side the lead on the 12th minute, which they took into the half time break with them.

Iochdar Saints were out of the traps quick smart after the interval, drawing level right from the get go, via Harry Luney.

That boost was short lived as Innes Ian put the West back in front, five minutes later.

Young gun AJ Morrison scored his second of the game to secure the holder’s place in the final in the 70th minute.

The Saints finished the game with one sinner after some ‘unsportsmanlike’ conduct was dished out on Innes Ian to reduce the home side to ten men for the remainder of the second half.

CO-OP CUP SEMI FINAL

Carloway 2 Southend 1

The home side had the opportunity to make a good season a fantastic one by keeping the treble dream alive.

Goals from Dan crossley and Andrew Tago took the newly crowned league champs in 2-0 to the good at halftime.

With one foot in the final and by that stage knowing the quiet neighbours were awaiting the winners of this tie, Carloway must have deemed it a formality.

Southend had other ideas and gave the home team a warning, striking the cross bar on 51 minutes.

That warning wasn’t heeded and Southend halved the deficit thanks to Shaun MacCormick on 57 minutes setting up a cliffhanger final half hour.

They almost snatched the equaliser on 68 minutes, striking the crossbar again!

Southend have improved greatly the last couple of seasons and were showing their worth in the second half, striking the crossbar for a third time and forcing Gordon Cragie into match-winning save in the added on time in the 90 to set up a West-Way derby in the final.

LEWIS/MOLDOVA CUP

SEMI FINAL

NESS V POINT/ UNITED

One semi final fixture was put on ice as Point FC decided to go down the appeal route entitled to them after the top men at the Lewis & Harris football HQ decided that the Reds had fielded an ineligible player, when they beat United 6-0 in the previous round.

They had been removed from the competition, with Stornoway United reinstated.

Ness are now waiting patiently for the outcome.

LEWIS/MOLDOVA CUP

SEMI FINAL

BACK 1 ATHLETIC 3

No such politics with the other semi final fixture in which Back entertained Aths in Coll.

The three previous meetings this season between the two clubs had all ended in wins for the hoops, scoring ten and conceding just three over the 3 previous ties this season. So the Aths went into the game, favourites on paper despite losing their last three fixtures.

Aths 3 Back 2

Aths 4 Back 1 (Highland Amateur)

Back 0 Aths 3

The Broadbay blues on the other hand went into the game in buoyant mood after defeating outgoing league champs Lochs, in their last outing 6-3 in Coll.

The game itself started after a minute silence in remembrance and thanks to John Macdonald who sadly passed away last week. He was a great character and often contributed to the local football scene, serving on the Lewis & Harris association along the way.

It was decent footballing conditions for a game of football and Back got the game under way but before they got the chance to settle they were a goal behind after five minutes, when Scott Macaulay steered a header home from a corner.

Aths had started the stronger of the two and just ten minutes later Scott Macaulay seen a carbon copy header from another corner put Aths 2-0 up.

The pendulum started to swing slightly as the first half wore on, and on the half hour mark Chris Moley pulled one back for the home side with a nice finish.

Back had the chance to go into the halftime all level when they were awarded a penalty.

After some lovely work and a rifle of a shot from Joel Martin, the ball bounced awkwardly off the Aths keeper Murdo, with the ball falling to Chris Mackay who was then fouled by the keeper.

Gordon Maciver then blazed the penalty over the bar!

Huge let off for the Aths.

Aths had started strong, but Back finished the half the better of the two teams.

The second half was end to end at times with some half chances here and there. Mo Khalil perhaps having the best of them when the ball hit him at the back post from a yard out and somehow span over the bar.

With fifteen minutes to go Aths almost secured the win after a clever reverse pass from Mo found Conner Maciver who’s shot struck the post, but came to nothing.

Shortly after a magic MOment from Khalil made it 3-1 from an almost impossible angle into the top corner. He found himself on the bye line and with the outside of his boot he somehow managed to poke the ball in the opposite top corner. A goal meriting the winner in any cup final, let alone a semi final.

The final ten minutes produced two red cards, the first for Callum Masson after receiving his second yellow card.

The other was dished out to Michael Maciver for last man after taking out MO Khalil when he was clean through on goal.

In the end it was a deserved win for the hoops to progress to the cup final.

Upcoming fixtures

Friday 25th August

6:30 kick offs

LEWIS & HARRIS LEAGUE

Lochs V Ness

United V Carloway

Point V Athletic

Westside V Back

Uist and barra league

Barra 3 v Benbecula 4

Benbecula came away from Castlebay with a hard fought but deserved win, with a spirited second half display keeping the home side at bay.

Barra went ahead through Ally Campbell after young keeper Scott MacAulay spilled the ball in the wet conditions but shortly after Gary Skinner drew the visitors level after a free kick flew into the top corner with a helping hand from the Barra keeper.

Ally Campbell had a terrific volley which crashed off the post for Barra and just before half time Deege Wilson scored an excellent individual goal when he took on the Benbecula defence and shot low into the bottom corner.

Into the second half and Hector MacPhee drew the visitors level, when his long range strike deceived the home keeper and midway through the half David ‘Ginge’ Macinnes scored an absolute screamer from 40 yards when his effort flew into the top corner leaving the keeper with no chance.

Benbecula were defending stoutly with their centre backs excelling and young Scott MacAulay made up for his early error with an inspired display in the goals.

Barra equalised through Deege Wilson again from a suspicious looking offside position but with 10 minutes remaining Gary Skinner scored another long range free kick which flew in off the turf, once again deceiving the home keeper who didn’t have the best of days.

A deserved victory for the visitors who will look to continue this form in their next match at home to Eriskay.

Eriskay 5 v

North Uist Utd 6

The visitors came away with narrow victory with Keith MacDonald bagging 4 of the goals plus strikes from Ruaraidh MacLeod and Adam Keltie.

Eriskay’s goals came from a Jack Walker hat-trick, Dominic MacAulay and an own goal. The result keeps Eriskay rooted to the foot of the table and Benbecula/North Uist Utd/Eriskay all fighting for that 4th place spot.

