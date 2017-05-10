Lowdown on all the Lewis and Harris league action

United 0 Westside 6

On a cold, sunny but windy night at Goathill Park, the west cemented their credentials of being the favourites for this year’s league title with an emphatic win against United.

A 25 yarder into the top corner from the mercurial boot of Duncan Maclean set them on their way after just 3 minutes.

On the half hour mark, Innes Iain Morrison netted on the rebound and on 43 minutes Lewis “Preston” Robinson made it 3-0 with a goal against his former club.

A minute after the break a Duncan Maclean corner found its way into the United net.

And in 71 minutes Alex John Morrison crossed for Innes Iain Morrison to convert.

The sixth came when Ali “Bones” Macleod crossed and Martainn Shields did the rest.

Lochs 2 Athletic 2

With the wind at their backs, Lochs scored through Ross Allison with a curling free-kick after 17 minutes in what was a hard fought first half.

Aths had a penalty award overturned by the Lineman but in the second half Colin Macritchie equalised and Macaulay also netted with a close range toe poke. Aths did the pressing but Lochs on the break were dangerous.

Lochs grabbed the equaliser with a 30 yarder from Lewis Mackenzie.

Aths will feel as if they could have all three points but for some fine James Macleod saves while Craig Macleod, the quieter of the keepers will rue the second Lochs strike! James Macleod in the Lochs goal was as commanding as ever.

Carloway 3 Back 2

The home side had a dream start with wind advantage when Andrew “Tago” Maciver scored with a minute gone. Back responded when Stuart Macdonald equalised from a penalty kick in 25 minutes.

Maciver grabbed his second goal to give Carloway an interval lead. Skipper Domhuill Mackay made it 3-1 just after the break as Carloway moved on to a deserved win, but the margin was reduced in 90 minutes when Lewis Macdonald joined his brother on the score sheet for Back.

The Ness v Point game was shifted to the Wednesday, again through a shortage of match officials.

Westside now have 12 points after 4 games, Back and Carloway have 6 from 3, Aths and Lochs 4 from 3, United 3 from 3 and the Ness v Point game will see one or both teams register their first points of the season.