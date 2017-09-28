Lucky 13 for Ness in Lewis Cup win

The Moldova Lewis Cup is on display at Fivepenny for the 13th time as Ness edged Stornoway Athletic in the final cup final of the 2017 football season.

13 is the lucky number for Ness who added to their 12 previous Moldova Lewis Cup’s - their last victory coming in 2014.

A double from James ‘Titch’ Morrison and an extra-time winner from Micheil Smith tipped the scales in an ebbing and flowing cup final in the direction of the Niseachs.

Micheil Smith had the game’s first shot on goal with a stinger which warmed Murdo Maciver’s palms with the dropped ball being prodded wide by the following up Jack Dunlop.

For Aths Mo Khalil had two half chances, the first saw him unable to collect a through ball in his stride and the second finished with him lashing high and wide from the inside left channel.

Murdo Maciver produced another trademark save from the top drawer to push a downward header away from goal from James ‘Titch’ Morrison which skidded into the air off the turf.

Neither side were making the most of their chances and Aths missed the pick of the early chances when Connor Maciver took a fresh air swing at a ball which came his way six yards out only to see the ball roll harmlessly wide for a goal kick.

Ness finally broke the deadlock three minutes before the break when ‘Titch’ Morrison was afforded the freedom of the Aths penalty area to sidefoot home a deep free kick unchallenged.

Aths followed Ness’ lead and capatlised from a set-piece as the town team forced a leveller on 57 minutes as Stuart ‘Bubble’ Macdoanld turned a corner home from close range.

‘Titch’ restored Ness’ lead on 74 minutes as the Niseach playmaker was again left unmarked in acres of space. A low cross was fizzed across goal from the right with two Aths defenders drawn towards the ball leaving ‘Titch’ completely alone at the back post to turn the ball into the net.

Five minutes before the end though Aths hit back for the second-time and forced the match into extra-time. Their goal again came via a set-piece as a free kick whipped in from the left was headed across goal before being turned in by Kieron Bell at the left hand post.

Both sides had great chances to seal the silverware before extra-time with Micheil Smith denied again by Maciver with a super stop and John Woodman denied by goalie heroics from Ali Murray at the other end.

Smith finally did find the goal his performance deserved in the first-half of extra-time as a scramble in the Aths box saw the ball break to the midfield man who got his knee above the ball to control a bouncing ball and drill it low into the bottom corner for 3-2.