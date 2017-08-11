Player of the Month is Angus Grant

Carloway striker Angus Grant was the unanimous choice for the Lewis and Harris Player of the Month for July.

The striker weighed in with 12 goals in seven games in July in a run of wins which propelled Carloway to the brink of the title - a title they went on to win in the first week in August.

Grant was presented with his Player of the Month award by Donald Macsween before Carloway’s match against Point on Monday night.

The Lewis and Harris Player of the Month award is sponsored by Sportsworld in Stornoway and all involved would like to thank Billy Flower and Sportsworld for their continued support.